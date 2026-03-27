Sectoral participation remained broadly positive, indicating a strong rebound across the board. Realty, metal and financials led the gains, while auto and pharma also contributed to the up move. The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with midcap and smallcap indices rising sharply by around 2.5 per cent each, reflecting improved risk appetite and broader participation.

Investor sentiment improved significantly amid reports that discussions between the US and Iran could begin for negotiations, which helped cool crude oil prices below the $100 mark. However, despite the rebound, the volatility index, India VIX, remained elevated, indicating continued caution amid persistent FII outflows and weakness in the rupee.

On the index front, the rebound is gradually gaining traction and is likely to extend towards the 23,600–23,800 zone, while the 22,600–23,000 band is expected to act as an immediate support area on any dip. Amid the current environment, participants are advised to avoid aggressive positioning and remain selective, with a preference for stocks that are consistently outperforming within their respective sectors.