Planned RCB sale may unlock special dividend for USL shareholders

United Spirits Ltd’s (USL) planned divestment of its Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise could lead to a sizeable one-time payout to shareholders, with Nomura estimating a potential special dividend of up to ₹196 per share.

The estimate is based on USL’s agreement to sell its 100 per cent stake in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL) at an enterprise valuation of ₹16,660 crore ($1.78 billion), the highest ever for an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

According to Nomura, a full payout of the proceeds could translate into a dividend of ₹196 per share, while a 50 per cent distribution would imply about ₹98 per share.

The brokerage noted that USL was already in a net cash position before the transaction, strengthening the case for shareholder returns. However, the company has not yet outlined a formal capital allocation strategy. The buyer consortium includes the Aditya Birla Group, The Times Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone. Nomura said the realised valuation exceeded its own estimates and Bloomberg consensus, though it was slightly below bullish expectations of around $2 billion. The brokerage described the deal as effective monetisation of a non-core asset. RCB’s contribution to USL’s financials has been relatively modest, accounting for about 2 per cent of revenue and 9 per cent of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit in FY25.