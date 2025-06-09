Dividend, stock split: Asian Paints, Indian Bank & 3 others to go ex-date

Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Indian Bank, and three other stocks will trade ex-date on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for corporate actions including dividends, and stock split. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

Asian Paints has declared a final dividend of ₹20.55 per share, Indian Bank ₹16.25, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India ₹15, and Tata Investment Corporation ₹27 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE.

A final dividend is the amount given by a company to its shareholders after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Stock split Apart from that, Vesuvius India will trade ex-date for its stock split of 1:10 ratio. The shareholders will receive 10 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, for 1 equity share of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, held by them as on the "record date", upon subdivision/split. The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the date on or after which a stock trades without the value adjustment for a stock split. The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.