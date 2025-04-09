Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: CRISIL, 3 others to remain in focus

Shares of CRISIL, Ashiana Housing, Annvrridhhi Ventures, and Enbee Trade & Finance are set to remain in the spotlight today due to their corporate announcements such as dividend, rights issue, stock split (subdivision) , etc. Shares of all of these companies will trade ex-date on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading tomorrow, Thursday, April 10, 2025, on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the diversified commercial services provider Enbee Trade & Finance has announced a subdivision/stock split of ₹10 per share of the company into shares of ₹1 each. The company has set Friday, April 04, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the subdivision (stock split).

Annvrridhhi Ventures has announced a rights issue of 3,24,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹5 per share, aggregating to ₹48,60,00,000. Accordingly, the issue price is ₹15 per equity share (including the premium of ₹5 per share).

The company has set Friday, April 11, 2025, as the record date to determine the shareholders entitled to the rights issue ("Eligible equity shareholders"). The company is under Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) on the BSE.

The ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or subdivision (stock split). This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock split), or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock split), or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.