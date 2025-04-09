Nifty maintains bearish bias; Two stocks with up to 12% short-term gains

Nifty View

ALSO READ: Stock mkt trading guide, Apr 9: RBI MPC outcome, Trump's 104% China tariff Stock picks The Nifty broke a three-session losing streak, rising by 374 points or 1.69 per cent to close at 22,535. Despite this recovery of more than 950 points from yesterday’s low, the overall trend remains down, as the Nifty is still positioned below its 5-day exponential moving average (EMA). Support for the Nifty has moved up to 22,341, while resistance is placed in the range of 22,800-22,900.

Buy Hindustan Unilever (₹2,294) | Target ₹2,420 | Stop-loss ₹2,200

ALSO READ: RBI MPC Meeting 2025 Live: RBI expected to ease rates further in first FY26 policy decision Stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 50 days EMA. Stock has also taken out the previous swing high resistance on the daily chart. Indicators and oscillators like moving average convergence divergence (MACD) and relative strength index (RSI) have turned bullish on the daily chart.

Also Read

Buy Aadhar Housing Finance (₹455): | Target ₹512| Stop-loss ₹411

Stock has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Stock price has broken out from the consolidation on weekly charts. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Daily MACD is placed above equilibrium and signal line. Stock price has started forming higher top and higher bottom on daily chart.