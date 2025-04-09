Home / Markets / News / Nifty maintains bearish bias; Two stocks with up to 12% short-term gains

Nifty maintains bearish bias; Two stocks with up to 12% short-term gains

Support for the Nifty has moved up to 22,341, while resistance is placed in the range of 22,800-22,900

trading, market, stocks
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty View
 
The Nifty broke a three-session losing streak, rising by 374 points or 1.69 per cent to close at 22,535. Despite this recovery of more than 950 points from yesterday’s low, the overall trend remains down, as the Nifty is still positioned below its 5-day exponential moving average (EMA). Support for the Nifty has moved up to 22,341, while resistance is placed in the range of 22,800-22,900.    Stock picks
 
Buy Hindustan Unilever (₹2,294) | Target ₹2,420 | Stop-loss ₹2,200
 
Stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 50 days EMA. Stock has also taken out the previous swing high resistance on the daily chart. Indicators and oscillators like moving average convergence divergence (MACD) and relative strength index (RSI) have turned bullish on the daily chart. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch Today, April 9: Banks, Auto, Signature Global, NTPC, BPCL

Stock mkt trading guide, Apr 9: RBI MPC outcome, Trump's 104% China tariff

Sensex mirrors Asian peers, climbs 1,089 points to end 3-day losing streak

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex climbs 1,089 pts, Nifty at 22,535, all sectors in green

Titagarh Rail up 5% on re-appointment of Umesh Chowdhary as MD, CEO

 
Buy Aadhar Housing Finance (₹455): | Target ₹512| Stop-loss ₹411
 
Stock has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Stock price has broken out from the consolidation on weekly charts. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Daily MACD is placed above equilibrium and signal line. Stock price has started forming higher top and higher bottom on daily chart. 
 
(Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock mkt trading guide, Apr 9: RBI MPC outcome, Trump's 104% China tariff

Premium

Tumbling commodity, crude oil prices bad omen for India Inc earnings

Premium

Improved prospects, attractive valuation for oil marketing companies

Union AMC plans SIF, AIF, and GIFT City foray, says CEO Madhu Nair

Highest-ever 192.4 mn demat accounts opened in FY25, brokerages add 41.1 mn

Topics :Nifty50Marketsstock market tradingstock market betsinvestingMarket OutlookS&P BSE SensexHindustan Unilever LimitedAadhar Housing Finance

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story