Top dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, ONGC, BPCL, IOC, 11 others

Top dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, ONGC, BPCL, IOC, 11 others

Coal India leads the pack with a dividend yield of 8 per cent. Following it are ONGC, and BPCL, both offering a dividend yield of 6 per cent each

Dividend

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top dividend-yield PSU shares: Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has unveiled a list of the top 15 public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks with the highest dividend yields. Dividend yield is one of the key factors that investors consider when seeking to pocket additional gains from their investments. It is the percentage of a company's annual dividend relative to its current stock price.  
Coal India leads the pack with a dividend yield of 8 per cent. Following it are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), both offering a dividend yield of 6 per cent each.
 
The other names on the list include Indian Oil Corporation, REC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Gail (India), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Oil India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bank of India, and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC).  ALSO READ | High dividend yield stocks: 10 companies to watch for passive gains 
Notably, the list features 12 stocks from the financial and oil & gas sectors, with six from each. 
 
 
Company Name Industry CMP (In Rs) Mcap (INR Cr) Current DPS Dividend in the Past 12 Mo (in Rs) Dividend Yield (Last 12 Mo)
Coal India Metals & Mining 378 2,32,643 5.6 26.35 7%
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Oil & Gas 220 2,76,565 5 13.5 6%
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas 274 1,18,745 5 15.5 6%
Indian Oil Corporation Oil & Gas 128 1,80,879 7 7 5%
REC Financials 384 1,01,208 3.6 20.4 5%
Power Finance Corporation Financials 395 1,30,371 3.5 16.25 4%
Gail (India) Oil & Gas 169 1,11,139 6.5 6.5 4%
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Metals & Mining 262 8,320 9.55 9.55 4%
Oil India Oil & Gas 343 55,833 7 12.5 4%
Power Grid Corporation of India Utilities 289 2,69,159 3.25 10.5 4%
Bank Of Baroda Financials 229 1,18,610 7.6 7.6 3%
Bank of Maharashtra Financials 44 33,551 1.4 1.4 3%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas 353 75,070 11 11 3%
Bank of India Financials 106 48,154 2.8 2.8 3%
General Insurance Corporation of India Financials 386 67,790 10 10 3%
 
Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, HPCL, Bank of India, and GIC were ranked at the bottom of the list with a dividend yield of 3 per cent each.
 
Meanwhile, Coal India and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation were the two companies from the mining sector, with their respective dividend yields of 7 per cent and 4 per cent. Power Grid Corporation of India was the sole representative from the utilities sector on the list, with a dividend yield of 4 per cent.
 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

