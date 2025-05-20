Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: Page Ind, 3 others to remain in focus

Shares of Page Industries, Colab Platforms, Odyssey Technologies, and Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session as they trade ex-date tomorrow, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, following their announcements of corporate actions.

Among them, Page Industries and Odyssey Technologies are set to trade ex-dividend on May 21, while Zodiac-JRD-MKJ will trade ex-date for rights issue, and Colab Platforms will trade ex-date for the announcements of sub-division/split of equity shares.

According to the data available on the BSE, garments & apparels maker Page Industries has announced an interim dividend of ₹200 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders’ eligibility for the said dividend payout.

Software products maker Odyssey Technologies has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being fixed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, for the same.

Meanwhile, gold and diamond jewellery maker Zodiac-JRD-MKJ has announced a rights issue of 57,98,443 equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each, at ₹40/- per equity share (including a share premium of ₹30/-) for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹23.19 crore. The Rights Entitlement Ratio is 112 rights equity shares for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares held as of the record date.

The record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the rights entitlement in rights issue is Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Financial services provider Colab Platforms has announced the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company from 1 equity share having face value of ₹2 each into 2 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each. The company has fixed Wednesday, 21st May 2025, as the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/split of equity shares. The company is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.

The ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or subdivision (stock split). This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock split), or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock split), or rights issues, however, are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.