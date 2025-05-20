Home / Markets / News / How to trade Nifty on May 20: Check out strategy, key levels & trade setup

How to trade Nifty on May 20: Check out strategy, key levels & trade setup

With a likely Nifty trading range for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation

share market, stock market
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Recommended Strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 22-May-2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,600 Call
  • Net Premium Inflow: 23 points
  • Stop Loss: 45
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Catch Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

Rationale:

  • Nifty is consolidating after a sharp rally seen over the past few days.
  • Immediate key levels: Resistance near 25,500; Support at 24,200.
  • Strategy View: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
  (Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; China cuts loan prime rate

Premium

Changing course: Nifty's valuation edge erodes as US Treasury yields surge

Premium

Guidance, stock rally may keep Hindustan Aeronautics under pressure

LIC portfolio recovers ₹1.8 trillion amid market rebound from April lows

Govt gives stockbrokers flexibility in group companies' investments

Topics :Stock callsStock Callstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYThe Smart Investor

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story