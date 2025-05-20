Stocks to Watch Today, May 20: BEL, JK Paper, DLF, Gujarat Gas, HFCL, Dixon

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Equity investors in India will focus on a slew of Equity investors in India will focus on a slew of corporate earnings on Tuesday, May 20, as the stock market has turned stock-specific amid lack of triggers. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 103 points at 25,080.

That apart foreign investors activity, bond yields trajectory, Rupee-Dollar movement, and primary market action will also guide the market today.

Globally, meanwhile, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.53 per cent, South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.18 per cent, and Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.53 per cent ahead of the country's interest rate decision.

Read Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE Further, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.92 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 gained 0.19 per cent after the People's Bank of China trimmed the 1-year loan prime rate to 3.0 per cent from 3.1 per cent, and the 5-year LPR to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended a choppy session with marginal uptick. The S&P500 added 0.09 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.02 per cent, and the Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, May 20:

Q4 Results Today:

Arvind SmartSpaces, Aster DM Healthcare, Automotive Axles, Dixon Technologies (India), Dredging Corporation of India, EIH, Electronics Mart India, Fineotex Chemical, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel India, Gland Pharma, Godawari Power and Ispat, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindalco Industries, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JK Tyre & Industries, Kirloskar Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Man Infraconstruction, Max Healthcare Institute, NHPC, Religare Enterprises, Sanghvi Movers, Sequent Scientific, Solar Industries India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Updater Services, United Spirits, Whirlpool of India, and Zydus Lifesciences are scheduled to report their March quarter results on May 20.

Bharti Airtel share price, Vodafone Idea share price:

DLF share price:

Power Grid share price:

The power generation company, on Monday, reported a flat net profit in Q4FY25 , at ₹4,143 crore as against ₹4,166 crore Y-o-Y. Its revenue increased just 2.5 per cent on year to ₹12,275 crore, while Ebitda rose 1 per cent to ₹10,223 crore Y-o-Y. Power Grid's Ebitda margin shrank to 83.3 per cent versus 84.3 per cent Y-o-Y. The company missed Bloomberg's net profit estimate, but beat revenue and Ebitda by a slight margin.

The Board of Power Grid has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share for FY25.

Meanwhile, Power Grid has also sold its entire stake and exited from joint ventures -- Torrent Power Grid and Sikkim Power Transmission.

PI Industries share price:

PI Industries' Q4FY25 consolidated net profit fell 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹330.5 crore. Operationally, its revenue increased 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,787 crore.

Gujarat Gas share price:

Gujarat Gas' March 2025 quarter net profit advanced 29.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹287.2 crore. On the operational front, its revenue slipped 1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,102 crore, but Ebitda grew 18.5 per cent to ₹449.5 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 11 per cent from 9.1 per cent Q-o-Q.

Bharat Electronics share price:

The state-owned defence company noted an 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit at ₹2,127 crore in Q4FY25, beating Bloomberg estimates. The company's revenue climbed 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,149 crore, and Ebitda jumped 23 per cent to ₹2,815.5 crore. Bharat Electronics recorded a sharp improvement in Ebitda margin at 30.8 per cent, compared to 26.7% per cent in Q4FY24. Bharat Electronics' order book, at the end of March 2025, stood at ₹71,650 crore. The company has also recommended a dividend of ₹0.9 per share.

Petronet LNG share price:

Petronet LNG, on Monday, reported a 45-per cent growth in Q4FY25 consolidated net profit to ₹1,070 crore. Its revenue, however, slipped 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,316 crore amid lower utilisation of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

JK Paper share price:

The paper company reported a weak set of numbers for the March 2025 quarter as its net profit slumped 72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77 crore. Its revenue declined 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,689.5 crore, while Ebitda dropped 39.7 per cent to ₹216.6 crore. JK Paper's Ebitda margin also contracted to 12.8 per cent from 20.9 per cent amid lower realisations and elevated input costs.

Karur Vysya Bank share price:

Karur Vysya Bank's Q4 net profit saw an increase of 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹513.4 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 9.1 per cent to ₹1,089.2 crore. The bank's asset quality also showed improvement on quarterly basis.

Other Q4 results reaction:

Pfizer, New India Assurance, Marksans Pharma, Globus Spirits, DOMS Industries, Hindustan Foods, NLC India, Acme Solar, CMS Info Systems, Northern Arc, Redington India, HEG, GMR Ports, Borosil, Honda India Power, Restaurant Brands Asia, and Hindustan Foods.

HFCL share price:

The company has bagged an order worth ₹173.72 crore for the supply of indigenously manufactured Telecom Networking Equipment for the 5G network of a leading domestic telecom service provider.

Bajaj Auto share price:

The two-wheeler maker has clarified that Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, is negotiating and exploring various alternatives to participate in the restructuring of KTM AG. The move will be subject to the approval of its creditors.

Waaree Energies share price:

Waaree Energies' Board, on May 19, 2025, approved the acquisition of Kamath Transformers Private Limited, and Green New Delhi Forever Energy Private Limited (newly incorporated non-operating company). These acquisitions will be done by Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Adani Ports share price:

The Adani Group company informed the stock exchanges on Monday that the Board of Directors of Adani Ports will meet on Thursday, May 22, 2025, to consider the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

RVNL share price:

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for IRCON International Limited's order for the supply of various signalling, telecommunications, and EIMWB materials; and Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Distributed/Centralised Electronic Interlocking (El) Installations at 10 new stations.

Shyam Metalics & Energy share price:

Shyam Metalics has forayed into the business of wagon manufacturing. Sharing an update on Monday, the company said it has set up a state-of-the-art greenfield facility at Kharagpur, West Bengal, which has a capacity to produce 4,800 wagons per annum in two phases. The company will begin operations by March 2026.