Dividend stocks: ABB India, KSB, 4 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, May 2, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Dividend stocks today: Shares of ABB India, ACME Solar Holdings, Gujarat Intrux, KSB, Mold-Tek Packaging, and Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts are set to remain in the spotlight today, April 30, following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. A dividend, often considered a form of passive income for investors, is a portion of a company’s earnings distributed to its shareholders, typically as a reward for their investment.
 
BSE data suggests that these shares are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, May 2, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible.  
Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading tomorrow, April 29, on account of Maharashtra Day.
 
Among the said list, ABB India has announced the highest dividend (final dividend) of ₹33.50 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date as May 3, 2025, for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Among others, Gujarat Intrux, and ACME Solar Holdings have announced interim dividends of ₹10 per share and ₹0.20 per share, respectively. They have both set the record date as May 2, 2025.
 
Further, Mold-Tek Packaging and Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts have announced interim dividends of ₹3 per share and ₹5 per share, respectively. They have also set the record date as May 2, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, KSB has announced a final dividend of ₹4 per share. The company has set the record date as May 2, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the final dividend. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
ABB India 02 May 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 33.50 03 May 2025
ACME Solar Holdings 02 May 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 0.20 02 May 2025
Gujarat Intrux 2 May 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 10 2 May 2025
KSB 2 May 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 4 02 May 2025
Mold-Tek Packaging 02 May 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 2 02 May 2025
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts 02 May 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 5 02 May 2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) 
Besides them, Tanla Platforms and Vesuvius India will also be closely watched today, as they trade ex-dividend. Tanla Platforms has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, and Vesuvius India will pay a final dividend of ₹14.50 per share.
 
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

