Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,980, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,00,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,980 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,980.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,130.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹89,810.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,960.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900.

US gold prices held their ground on Wednesday as investors awaited potential trade developments between the United States and its trading partners and also key US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was steady at $3,318.79 an ounce, as of 0027 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.2 per cent to $3,328.50.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $33.00 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $976.69 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $936.36.

(with inputs from Reuters)