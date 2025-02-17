Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, HAL, NBCC, 17 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Gillette India, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Aeronautics, NBCC (India), Natco Pharma, NCL Industries, and 14 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading as their ex-dividend date approaches. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, following their announcements of Gillette India, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Aeronautics, NBCC (India), Natco Pharma, NCL Industries, and 14 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading as their ex-dividend date approaches. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, following their announcements of interim dividends to shareholders.

The list further includes Saven Technologies, Amrutanjan Health Care, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, Fineotex Chemicals, Greenpanel Industries, Honda India Power Products, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, KSE, Maithan Alloys, Precision Wires India, Suprajit Engineering, and United Drilling Tools, among others.

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Saven Technologies 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 18 Feb 2025 Amrutanjan Health Care 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 18 Feb 2025 Bharat Forge 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 18 Feb 2025 East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2025 Fineotex Chemical 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.40 18 Feb 2025 Gillette India 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 65 19 Feb 2025 Greenpanel Industries 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 18 Feb 2025 Hindustan Aeronautics 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 18 Feb 2025 Honda India Power Products 18 Feb 2025 Special Dividend - Rs - 10 18 Feb 2025 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 18 Feb 2025 K.P. Energy 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000 18 Feb 2025 KPI Green Energy 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2025 KSE 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 30 18 Feb 2025 Maithan Alloys 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 19 Feb 2025 Natco Pharma 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 18 Feb 2025 NBCC (India) 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.53 18 Feb 2025 Ncl Industries 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 18 Feb 2025 Precision Wires India 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 18 Feb 2025 Suprajit Engineering 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.25 18 Feb 2025 United Drilling Tools 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60 19 Feb 2025 Here’s the full list of companies whose shares will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, along with their dividend announcements and record dates:

The ex-dividend date and record date are two important trading sessions used to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout. The record date, however, is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.