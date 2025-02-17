Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, HAL, NBCC, 17 others to remain in focus
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
Gillette India, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Aeronautics, NBCC (India), Natco Pharma, NCL Industries, and 14 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading as their ex-dividend date approaches. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, following their announcements of interim dividends
The list further includes Saven Technologies, Amrutanjan Health Care, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, Fineotex Chemicals, Greenpanel Industries, Honda India Power Products, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, K.P. Energy, KPI Green Energy, KSE, Maithan Alloys, Precision Wires India, Suprajit Engineering, and United Drilling Tools, among others.
Here’s the full list of companies whose shares will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, along with their dividend announcements and record dates:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Saven Technologies
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 18 Feb 2025
| Amrutanjan Health Care
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
| 18 Feb 2025
| Bharat Forge
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 18 Feb 2025
| East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 18 Feb 2025
| Fineotex Chemical
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.40
| 18 Feb 2025
| Gillette India
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 65
| 19 Feb 2025
| Greenpanel Industries
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
| 18 Feb 2025
| Hindustan Aeronautics
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 25
| 18 Feb 2025
| Honda India Power Products
| 18 Feb 2025
| Special Dividend - Rs - 10
| 18 Feb 2025
| IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 18 Feb 2025
| K.P. Energy
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000
| 18 Feb 2025
| KPI Green Energy
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 18 Feb 2025
| KSE
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 30
| 18 Feb 2025
| Maithan Alloys
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 19 Feb 2025
| Natco Pharma
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 18 Feb 2025
| NBCC (India)
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.53
| 18 Feb 2025
| Ncl Industries
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 18 Feb 2025
| Precision Wires India
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
| 18 Feb 2025
| Suprajit Engineering
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.25
| 18 Feb 2025
| United Drilling Tools
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60
| 19 Feb 2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
The ex-dividend date and record date are two important trading sessions used to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout. The record date, however, is when companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.