Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment today; Check status, GMP, listing date

Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Hexaware Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, February 17, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, February 14, 2025, receiving decent participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 2.66 times.

Once the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status directly:

Check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Hexaware Technologies IPO final subscription status

The Rs 8,750 crore public offering of Hexaware Technologies, offered at a price band of Rs 674-708 with a lot size of 21 shares, received bids for 24,28,44,966 shares against the 9,14,23,354 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 2.66 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.

Hexaware Technologies IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed to 9.09 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 0.20 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 0.11 times.

Hexaware Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Hexaware Technologies were trading at Rs 709 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of merely Re 1 or 0.14 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Hexaware Technologies IPO likely listing price

Shares of Hexaware Technologies are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Hexaware Technologies shares may list flat at around Rs 709 per share. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies is a provider of digital and technology services, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions. The company integrates AI into its service offerings to assist enterprises in digital transformation, focusing on automation, cloud adoption, and operational optimization. Its business is structured around key service areas: Design & Build, Secure & Run, Data & AI, Optimize, and Cloud Services. These service categories cater to diverse client needs across industries.