Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 17, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Monday, amid an uncertain outlook for Indian markets. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 387 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 75,552.14, and the Nifty50 was at 22,789.85, down by 139.40 points, or 0.61 per cent. Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on global market moves, along with developments in the international geopolitical arena where the new US administration is working to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and issues in the Middle-East, apart from the continuing trend of foreign investors selling Indian equities, to look for market direction today.

Markets in India have closed lower for the past eight consequitive session.

In other news, corporate India's struggle with subdued revenue and earnings growth persisted in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25). The combined net sales (gross interest earnings for lenders) of listed companies grew in single digits for the seventh consecutive quarter, while their combined net profit rose by a single digit for the third straight quarter.

Further, Indian companies and trade organisations are adopting a cautious approach, watching and waiting to see how the situation unfolds following US President Donald Trump's threats to impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to the US.

However, with equity prices faltering, investors are flocking to gold, drawn by its role as a hedge against inflation and rupee depreciation. January saw a historic ₹3,751.42 crore in net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from domestic mutual funds (MFs) — 4x the average inflow over the previous year.

In the SME segment, Chandan Healthcare IPO will list on the bourses, and PS Raj Steels IPO, Voler Car IPO and Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO will see their basis of allotment get finalised today. Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will have their last day of subscription, while Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.