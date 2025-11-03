Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Coal India, 5 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 5 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Among the list, Coal India leads with the announcement of the highest interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders follows with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Monday, November 3, 2025: Shares of Coal India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Sundram Fasteners are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.   
BSE data suggest that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4. Investors willing to claim the benefits of these dividend payouts should own the stock on or before the ex-dividend date.
 
Among the list, Coal India leads with the announcement of the highest interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders follows with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.
 
Meanwhile, Sundram Fasteners has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share, and Happiest Minds Technologies will pay ₹2.75 per share.
 
Further, RailTel Corporation of India and Bhansali Engineering Polymers have declared interim dividends of ₹1 each to their respective shareholders, as per BSE data. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 5,2025
Coal India Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹10.25 Nov 4,2025
Happiest Minds Technologies Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 4,2025
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Nov 4,2025
RailTel Corporation of India Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 4,2025
Sundram Fasteners Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3.75 Nov 4,2025
  (Source: BSE)
 
On the record date front, all companies except Bhansali Engineering Polymers have set November 4 as the date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation. Bhansali Engineering has set its record date on November 5. 
Besides, the shares of Colgate Palmolive (India), DCM Shriram, Oracle Financial Services Software, Shree Cement, and Supreme Industries will also be closely watched during their ex-dividend trading today. Among them, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced an interim dividend of ₹130 per share, Shree Cement ₹80 per share, Colgate Palmolive (India) ₹24 per share, Supreme Industries ₹11 per share, and DCM Shriram ₹3.60 per share.
   

Topics :dividendBuzzing stocksStocks in focusshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyCoal IndiaRailtel Corporation of IndiaMazagon Dock Shipbuilders

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

