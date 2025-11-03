Following the results, Nuvama analysts assigned a target price of ₹131 per share, nearly 5.8 per cent lower than IEX stock’s previous close on the BSE on October 31. Analysts noted that while IEX benefits from RTM growth amid subdued power demand, long-term risks of power deficits could push up spot prices, potentially lowering spot volumes.

Market coupling is a key threat to FY27–28 growth

Nuvama also introduced FY28E estimates and deferred the Domestic/Term Ahead Market (DAM/TAM) share loss to FY28E/29E. Analysts view market coupling as a key threat to FY27–28 growth, while potential benefits from MBED (if implemented) offer limited upside, despite factoring in a rise in exchange-traded volumes from 8 per cent of generation in FY25 to 19 per cent by FY33E.