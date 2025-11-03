Stocks to Watch today, Nov 3: Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, November 3, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a muted start to the week, weighed down by mixed global cues. At 07:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 43.5 points at 25,853.5 levels.

Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, ahead of China PMI data. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 2.15 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.12 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.55 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY US markets closed higher on Friday, with all three major indices posting weekly gains and extending their longest monthly winning streaks in several years. The Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.61 per cent, the S&P 500 ended 0.26 per cent higher and the Dow Jones settled almost flat.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, November 3: Auto stocks: Auto manufacturers reported strong sales in October, boosted by festive season demand. Maruti Suzuki recorded sales of 2.20 lakh units, while Hyundai sold 69,894 vehicles. Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales rose 27 per cent to 61,134 units. In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor registered sales of 5.43 lakh units, and Escorts Kubota reported a 3.8 per cent year-on-year increase in tractor sales. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The state-run oil marketing company (OMC) The state-run oil marketing company (OMC) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,191.5 crore in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) , up 169.5 per cent from ₹2,297.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue increased 2.1 per cent to ₹1,04,946.3 crore compared to ₹1,02,785.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender posted a The public sector lender posted a net profit of ₹4,809.4 crore in Q2FY26 , up 8.2 per cent from ₹5,237.9 crore in the Q2FY25. The bank's net interest income grew 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,953.6 crore. On a sequential basis, the company's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) slipped to 2.16 per cent from 2.28 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA dropped to 0.57 per cent from 0.60 per cent. Godrej Consumer Products: The The company’s profit declined by 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹459.3 crore, compared to ₹491.3 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its revenue grew by 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,825.1 crore, against ₹3,666.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

JK Cement: In the In the September 2025 quarter , the company’s profit increased 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹160.5 crore, compared to ₹125.8 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,019.2 crore, against ₹2,560.1 crore in the year-ago period. Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company's profit for the Q2FY26 declined sharply by 60.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77 crore, compared to ₹194 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue fell by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,877 crore, against ₹3,999 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company also reported an exceptional loss of ₹65 crore during the quarter.

RR Kabel: The The company’s profit more than doubled , surging 134.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.3 crore from ₹49.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also recorded healthy growth of 19.5 per cent, rising to ₹2,163.8 crore compared to ₹1,810.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Patanjali Foods: The company reported a The company reported a strong set of numbers for Q2FY26 with its consolidated profit surging 67.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹516.7 crore, up from ₹308.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also increased 21 per cent to ₹9,798.8 crore from ₹8,101.6 crore in the corresponding period.