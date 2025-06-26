Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Among the said list of companies, automaker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.5 per share for financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

Dividend stocks
India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has decided to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders, with the record date being fixed on June 27 for the same purpose
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks today, June 26, 2025: Shares of HDFC Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Swaraj Engines, CARE Ratings, and 12 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Notably, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 26, 2025, according to the BSE data.
 
The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Thus, it becomes pertinent for investors to own the stock before the ex-date to ascertain their eligibility. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend based on their records on the record date.
 
Among the said list of companies, automaker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.5 per share for financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.  
This is followed by Maharashtra Scooters, which has announced a final dividend of ₹30 per share, as well as a special dividend of ₹30 per share for its shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as June 27, 2025, for the same.
 
In continuation, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹28 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
 
Meanwhile, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has decided to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders, with the record date being fixed on June 27 for the same purpose.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on June 26, 2025:

 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Allied Blenders and Distillers June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.6 June 27, 2025
Alufluoride June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 27, 2025
Bajaj Finserv June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 27, 2025
Bajaj Holdings & Investment June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹28 June 27, 2025
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.6 June 27, 2025
CARE Ratings June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 June 27, 2025
Cipla June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 June 27, 2025
Cipla June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹13 June 27, 2025
HDFC Bank June 27, 2025 Dividend - ₹22 June 27, 2025
Jayant Agro Organics June 27, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.5 June 27, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 June 27, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹30 June 27, 2025
Rainbow Children's Medicare June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 28, 2025
RPG Life Sciences June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹4 June 27, 2025
RPG Life Sciences June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 June 27, 2025
Sky Industries June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 27, 2025
Swaraj Engines June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹104.5 June 27, 2025
Syngene International June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 June 27, 2025
Vaibhav Global June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.5 June 28, 2025
Visaka Industries June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5 June 27, 2025
Welspun Living June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.7 June 27, 2025
  (Sources: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start; Nikkei up 1%; HDB Financial IPO eyed

Analyst recommends buying these three stocks today; check target, stop-loss

F&O Expiry Trade: Nifty breakout above 25,300 may trigger short-covering

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opens today: GMP at 10%, should you subscribe?

Stocks to Watch today, June 26: Vi, HUL, JSW Steel, BSE, PB Fintech, Ceat

Topics :dividend incomeHigh dividend stocksBuzzing stocksStocks in focusHDFC Bank sharesCARE RatingsBajaj FinservCipla

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story