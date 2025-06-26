Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Dividend stocks today, June 26, 2025: Shares of HDFC Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Swaraj Engines, CARE Ratings, and 12 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Notably, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 26, 2025, according to the BSE data.

The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Thus, it becomes pertinent for investors to own the stock before the ex-date to ascertain their eligibility. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend based on their records on the record date.

Among the said list of companies, automaker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.5 per share for financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Maharashtra Scooters, which has announced a final dividend of ₹30 per share, as well as a special dividend of ₹30 per share for its shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as June 27, 2025, for the same. In continuation, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹28 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.