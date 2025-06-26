Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on June 26, 2025:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Announcement
|Record date
|Allied Blenders and Distillers
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3.6
|June 27, 2025
|Alufluoride
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|June 27, 2025
|Bajaj Finserv
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|June 27, 2025
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹28
|June 27, 2025
|Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.6
|June 27, 2025
|CARE Ratings
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹11
|June 27, 2025
|Cipla
|June 27, 2025
|Special Dividend - ₹3
|June 27, 2025
|Cipla
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹13
|June 27, 2025
|HDFC Bank
|June 27, 2025
|Dividend - ₹22
|June 27, 2025
|Jayant Agro Organics
|June 27, 2025
|Dividend - ₹2.5
|June 27, 2025
|Maharashtra Scooters
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹30
|June 27, 2025
|Maharashtra Scooters
|June 27, 2025
|Special Dividend - ₹30
|June 27, 2025
|Rainbow Children's Medicare
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|June 28, 2025
|RPG Life Sciences
|June 27, 2025
|Special Dividend - ₹4
|June 27, 2025
|RPG Life Sciences
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|June 27, 2025
|Sky Industries
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|June 27, 2025
|Swaraj Engines
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹104.5
|June 27, 2025
|Syngene International
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.25
|June 27, 2025
|Vaibhav Global
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.5
|June 28, 2025
|Visaka Industries
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.5
|June 27, 2025
|Welspun Living
|June 27, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.7
|June 27, 2025
