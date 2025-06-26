F&O Expiry Trade: Nifty breakout above 25,300 may trigger short-covering

Nifty F&O Expiry Day: A breakout above the 25,300 level could result in swift short-covering and potentially drive the Nifty towards the 25,450 - 25,500 zone, said Dhupesh Dhameja of SAMCO Securities.

F&O Expiry: Nifty, Bank Nifty may see short-covering rally, believe analysts. (Photo: Shutterstock)