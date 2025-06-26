Stocks to Watch today, June 26: Vi, HUL, JSW Steel, BSE, PB Fintech, Ceat

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, June 26, 2025: Domestic equities are set to extend gains to the third day, with the benchmarks eyeing their highest levels this year amid mixed global cues.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 42 points or 0.16 per cent at 25,293 as of 7:45 AM.

Stocks in the Asia region wavered, taking cues from a flat close on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 1.1 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.65 per cent.

Traders also assess mixed comments from the US President, who said the war between Israel and Iran is over, but later warned that new fighting could start soon . Trump said the US would hold a meeting with Iran next week.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices in the US closed muted despite nearing their record highs. The S&P 500 index closed flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.25 per cent lower. Back home, on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 82,755.51, while the Nifty50 rose 200.4 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 25,244.75. FIIs sold shares worth ₹2,427.74 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹2,372.96 crore. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Vodafone Idea: The telecom company is in talks with lenders to borrow about $2.9 billion in loans to bolster its network and compete better with large rivals, according to a Bloomberg report. The State Bank of India will likely lead a consortium of lenders, and the debt is expected to be a mix of domestic and foreign loans with a tenor of about 10 years.

Jio Financial Services: The company said it has infused ₹190 crore in its payments bank subsidiary. It has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹190 crore. Hindustan Unilever: The Magnum Ice Cream Company HoldCo 1 Netherlands B.V. has agreed to acquire 61.9 per cent of Kwality Wall's (India) (KWI) from the Unilever Group, HUL said in a stock exchange filing. Magnum HoldCo will be required to make an open offer to the public shareholders of KWI for additional shares. JSW Steel: The steel maker filed a petition seeking a review of the Supreme Court (SC) order rejecting its resolution plan for debt-laden Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL). Lenders of BPSL, including the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank, have already filed review petitions against the judgment. BSE: The securities market regulator imposed a ₹25 lakh penalty for violations of Regulation 39(3) and related circulars during February 2021–September 2022. BSE said there is no material impact on its operations or finances.

JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary, Energizent Power, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC for 300 MW ISTS-connected solar-wind hybrid capacity at ₹3.49/KWh. The project, in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, will be commissioned in 24 months. Texmaco Rail: The company received a ₹535 crore order from CAMALCO SA for 560 wagons and 20-year maintenance, with potential for 1,040 additional wagons over the next five years. PB Fintech: The co-founders, Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, could offload 5.05 million shares or 1.1 per cent stake at ₹1,800 apiece, according to reports. The total transaction is valued at ₹912 crore.

Sun Pharmaceutical: The pharma major's European partner, Philogen S.p.A has voluntarily withdrawn its marketing authorisation application for its investigational skin cancer therapy Nidlegy in the European Union (EU). Ceat: The tyre maker announced its plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company’s Finance and Banking Committee approved the proposal at a meeting held on June 25. Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender said the bank plans to garner ₹6,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth. The board approved the raising of equity capital not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in tranches through a public issue.

Coal India: The state-owned firm's coking coal production dropped by 8.7 per cent to 4.53 million tonnes in May, even as the government aims to increase the output to reduce dependency on imports. Coal India's coking coal production was 4.96 MT in May 2024. Dilip Buildcon: The company provisionally completed the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway project (Km 127–156) in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala. The authority issued the Provisional Completion Certificate, declaring commercial operation from May 09, 2025. ASK Automotive: The company's board has approved forming a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH to manufacture and market sunroof and helix cables. The company will hold 49 per cent in the JV and invest up to ₹2.45 crore.