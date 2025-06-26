Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opens today: GMP at 10%, should you subscribe?

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Delhi-based agrochemical company, Indogulf Cropsciences, will open for public subscription today, June 26. At the upper price band, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore.

Ahead of opening of the issue, Indogulf Cropsciences has raised ₹58.19 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated 5.25 million equity shares at the upper price band of ₹111 per share with a face value of ₹10 per share, according to the exchange filing.

Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Viney Growth Fund, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Rajasthan Global Securities were the anchor investors who participated in the public issue.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Indogulf Cropsciences were trading at ₹122 in the grey market, ₹11 or 9.9 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Here are the key details of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: Indogulf Cropsciences aims to raise ₹200 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 14.4 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹160 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.6 million shares aggregating to ₹40 crore. Indogulf Cropsciences lot size, price band Indogulf Cropsciences IPO is available at a price band of ₹105-111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares. To bid at least one lot of the IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,175. Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 14 lots or 1,890 shares, amounting to ₹1,98,450.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment date, listing date The three-day subscription window to bid for the issue will close on Monday, June 30, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Shares of Indogulf Cropsciences will make their debut on the bourses, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Indogulf Cropsciences IPO registrar, lead manager Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager. Indogulf Cropsciences IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹65 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements and ₹34.12 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. In addition, ₹14 crore will be used for setting up an in-house dry flowable (DF) plant at Barwasni, District Sonipat in Haryana. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Should you subscribe to the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO? Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe Analysts at Anand Rathi Research believe that the issue is fairly priced as based on the annualised FY25 it seeks a PE of 24.6 times, and post-issue market cap comes at ₹701.5 crore. The company has posted stable top and bottom lines despite raw material price volatility in past years. "We believe that Indogulf Cropsciences is well placed to achieve growth in the long run with its backward integrated manufacturing facilities, focused R&D capabilities, strong distribution and sales network and diversified product portfolio," the brokerage said in a note.