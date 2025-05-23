Dividend stocks: Shares of Infosys, ITC, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Angel One, and 16 other companies are set to remain in spotlight during the next week's trading session from Monday, May 26, 2025 - Friday, May 30, 2025 following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. The other companies to feature in the list include, Archean Chemical Industries, Black Rose Industries, Pearl Global Industries, Man Infraconstruction, L&T Finance, Trident, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kennametal India, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, Caplin Point Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure, Ponni Sugars (Erode), UNO Minda and Vimta Labs.

ALSO READ: ITC gains as Q4 PAT zooms 290% YoY to Rs 19,562 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.85/sh According to the data available on the BSE, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend during the next week. The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates Among all the featured companies list, Bajaj Finance has announced a higher reward with announcement to pay a final dividend of ₹ 44 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date on May 30, 2025 to ascertain the shareholder's participation in the said corporate action. This is followed by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, which has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹ 42 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date on May 30 for this dividend payout.

Meanwhile, IT giant Infosys will pay a final dividend of ₹ 22 per share to its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on May 30 to ascertain the shareholder's participation in the said corporate action.

That said, here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week along with their key details: