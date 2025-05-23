Unified Data-Tech IPO day 2 update; subscription at 2x, GMP rises to 37%

Unified Data-Tech IPO subscription status Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unified Data-Tech Solutions, which opened for public subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. The issue was subscribed only 2.67 times, as of 10:18 AM on Friday, day 2 of the offering, according to data from the BSE SME platform.

The subscription was led by retail investors, who bid for over 3.83 times the reserved quota, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.83 times. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.49 times.

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP

Unified Data-Tech's unlisted shares were trading at ₹373 on Friday, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹100 or 36.6 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹273, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Unified Data-Tech IPO details

ALSO READ: Dar Credit & Capital IPO closes today; subscription rises 17x, GMP at 26% The ₹144.47 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Hiren Rajendra Mehta offloading 5.29 million equity shares. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Monday, May 26, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Shares of Unified Data-Tech are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹260 to ₹273 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 400 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,04,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,18,400 for two lots of 800 equity shares.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Borana Weaves IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any money from the public issue.

About Unified Data - Tech

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration. It provides comprehensive IT solutions including data centre infrastructure, virtualisation, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, and secure application delivery. The company caters to a wide range of industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and IT-enabled services. The company is managed by promoters Hiren Rajendra Mehta and Rajendra Kantilal Mehta.