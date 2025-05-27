Dividend stocks: ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Kennametal to go ex-date on May 28

Shares of ITC, Colgate Palmolive (India), and Kennametal India are set to remain in focus today following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders. A dividend is often viewed as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a reward for their investment.

According to BSE data, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Among the highlighted companies, industrial products maker Kennametal India has declared the highest dividend, announcing an interim dividend of ₹40 per share. The company has also set May 28, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for their participation in the dividend payout.

This is followed by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Colgate Palmolive (India) , which has announced an interim dividend of ₹27 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set May 28, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for their participation in the dividend payout.

Meanwhile, FMCG giant ITC has rewarded its shareholders with a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share, with the record date being fixed on May 28, 2025, for the same.

Besides these, Markobenz Ventures will remain in focus today as the company’s shares will trade ex-date on May 28 following the announcement of the rights issue. The company has informed the exchanges that its board has announced the Rights Issue of 4,80,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares aggregating to ₹48.96 crore at a rights issue price of ₹10.20 per share.