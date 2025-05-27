Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025: India's benchmark indices are likely to see a muted opening after two days of gains, as sentiment remains cautious amid subdued trading across Asian markets.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a flat start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.06 points or 0.01 per cent at 25,036 as of 7:10 AM.

Equity markets in Asia wavered in early trade as traders remain on edge on any trade-related development. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 0.13 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was down 0.46 per cent.

Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE The Japanese yen rose after the Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will adjust its easing if the economy improves as expected, Bloomberg reported. Wall Street remained closed on Monday, while the dollar index is on track for its lowest level since July 2023, losing over 7 per cent so far this year.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 455 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 82,176, while the Nifty50 rose 148 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 25,001. FIIs bought shares worth ₹135.98 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹1,745.72 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to watch during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Nazara Technologies: The country’s only listed gaming company The country’s only listed gaming company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.07 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), a significant rise from ₹18 lakh in Q4FY24. However, the company recorded a loss of ₹9.79 crore from discontinued operations during the quarter, which weighed on overall profitability.

Blue Dart Express: The logistics company The logistics company reported a 29 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹55.15 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company had reported a net profit of ₹77.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Gillette India: The company reported a net profit increase of 60 per cent to ₹159 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations rose by 12 per cent to ₹767.47 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹680.74 crore in the March quarter last year.

Hi-Tech Pipes: The steel pipe maker posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to around ₹18 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher income. The company's total income increased to ₹733.75 crore from ₹680.75 crore a year ago.

Other stocks in news:

IndiGo: Promoter Rakesh Gangwal is likely to divest about 3.4 per cent stake in IndiGo for ₹6,831 crore via block deals. The floor price for the transaction had been set at ₹5,175 per share, nearly 4.6 per cent below the last closing price of ₹5,424. Currently, Gangwal and his related entities hold a 13.53 per cent stake in IndiGo.

MCX: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a fine of ₹2.5 million (approximately $29,383) on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd for lapses in disclosure and for providing inaccurate information regarding its trading software contract.

Lupin: Pharma major signed a licence and supply agreement with Costa Rica-based SteinCares for the commercialisation of its biosimilar ranibizumab (used to treat eye conditions) in Latin America, excluding Mexico and Argentina.

TCS: India's biggest IT services provider by market capitalisation, has India's biggest IT services provider by market capitalisation, has reorganised its AI.Cloud division into two distinct business units as the company aims for higher growth in the artificial intelligence cloud business. TCS established its AI.Cloud unit in August 2023 to unlock greater business value by harnessing the power of cloud and generative AI (GenAI).

PG Electroplast: The Promoter group is likely to sell a 5.6 per cent stake via block for ₹1,177 crore on Tuesday, according to reports. The offer price for the block deal is set at ₹740, which is a 4 per cent discount on the previous closing price.