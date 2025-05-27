F&O guide for May 27: Here's why analyst recommends this Nifty strategy
Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends a Nifty Bull Call Spread in F&O for the upcoming May 29 expiry.Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
Recommended Strategy
Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Expiry: 29 MAY 2025
Strikes: Buy 25,200CE and Sell 25,500CE
Net Outflow: ~85
Stop Loss: 30
Strategy Target: 200
Rationale:
- Nifty has resumed its upward trend while it made a putative swing low on last Thursday at 24,462.
- The re-ignition of the momentum in the broader markets, especially seen in the last couple of days, is inkling a potential to propel Nifty towards 25,500 levels.
- However, given the prevailing volatility, a risk-limited Bull Call Spread is an optimal strategy.
- It offers a favourable reward-to-risk ratio, aligning with expectations of a moderate upward move over the next few days.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)