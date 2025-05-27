Home / Markets / News / Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO

ipo allotment
(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Unified Data-Tech Solutions is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Unified Data-Tech, which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, May 26, received a favorable response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 84.92 times, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The highest demand for the SME offering came from Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 157.05 times. This was followed by Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 83.88 times, and retail investors at 43.62 times.

Here’s how to check the Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Unified Data-Tech IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹144.47 crore, comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), with promoter Hiren Rajendra Mehta divesting up to 52,92,000 equity shares. The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, May 22, 2025, to Monday, May 26, 2025. It was available at ₹270–273 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares.
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Hem Securities acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Unified Data-Tech will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds), and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder," the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
 

Unified Data-Tech IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Unified Data-Tech were trading at around ₹353 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹80 or 29.30 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹273 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
Shares of Unified Data-Tech are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 29 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Unified Data-Tech Solutions

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration, providing comprehensive IT solutions, including data centre infrastructure, virtualisation, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, secure application delivery, etc. Unified Data-Tech's services cater to a wide range of industries, such as Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, IT, and IT-enabled services.
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

