Dividend stocks: Maruti Suzuki, 52 others to go ex-date on Aug 1; full list

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, July 31, 2025: Shares of Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) , Maruti Suzuki India, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors, Bata India, and 49 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session as they are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 1, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.

Other key companies featured in the list include Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, LT Foods, Premier Energies, PTC India, REC, Varun Beverages, Redtape, and United Spirits, according to BSE data.

The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.