Here's why HG Infra share price rose 3% on February 7; check details here

HG Infra share price: Construction engineering company Construction engineering company HG Infra Engineering shares rose as much as 3.03 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,311 per share on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The HG Infra Engineering share price rallied after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) has been declared as the lowest bidder (L-1) by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), New Delhi, for a project.

In an exchange filing, HG Infra Engineering, said, “We wish to inform you that HG Infra Engineering Limited jointly with DEC. Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited has been declared as L-1 bidder by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), New Delhi in a Joint Venture bidding.”

In this JV, HG Infra has 49 per cent share and DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited has 51 per cent share.

The JV will be responsible for the re-developement of New Delhi railway station and construction of associated Infrastructure on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode.

RLDA’s estimated project cost was Rs 2,469 crore, while HG Infra’s bid project cost stood at Rs 2,195.68 crore.

The company will be required to complete the project in 45 years, HG Infra Engineering said.

HG Infra Q3 results

HG Infra’s profit fell 33.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,36.6 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), from Rs 205.5 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

Its revenue from operations rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,508.5 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,346.4 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

The market capitalisation of HG Infra Engineering is Rs 8,271, according to BSE. The company falls under the SmallCap category.

The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering share is Rs 1,880 while its 52-week low is Rs 854.80 apiece.