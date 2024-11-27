Dividend stocks: Procter & Gamble, Jamna Auto, 5 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Shares of Procter & Gamble, Bayer CropScience, GPT Healthcare, and four other companies will remain in the spotlight today, November 27, 2024, as they turn ex-date tomorrow following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. A dividend refers to a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, typically as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit, it can choose to distribute a portion of those profits to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

According to BSE data, Bayer CropScience will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, November 28, 2024, for its interim dividend of Rs 90 per share, with the record date scheduled for the same day. Procter & Gamble Health will also trade ex-dividend tomorrow, following its announcement of a final dividend of Rs 60 per share.

Among other stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, Focus Business Solution has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per share, while Panchsheel Organics has announced Rs 0.80 per share. Similarly, Indag Rubber and Jamna Auto Industries have declared interim dividends of Rs 0.90 and Re 1 per share, respectively.

Additionally, GPT Healthcare will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, offering an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.

Apart from these, shares of Natco Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Happiest Minds Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Multibase India, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), Khazanchi Jewellers, Padam Cotton Yarns, and Pearl Global Industries also remain in focus today as they turn ex-date, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.

The ex-date and record date are key days used to determine shareholders’ eligibility to claim dividend rewards. The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. The list of eligible shareholders is finalised based on records maintained at the close of the record date.