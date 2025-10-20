Cipla rallies 4%, hits 52-week high; Choice Broking sees more upside

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Cipla share price today
Shares of Cipla hit a 52-week high at ₹1,640.65, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,611.10 touched on November 6, 2024. The stock had hit a record high of ₹1,702 on October 9, 2024.
Cipla to announce Q2 results on October 30
Cipla informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on October 30, 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect a steady Q2FY26 for its pharma coverage, led by continued stability in the US generics pricing, along with traction across most other export markets. The brokerage firm expects overall US sales for its coverage basket to grow 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), led by volume growth in existing products as well as continued benefit from new launches in the earlier quarters for a few firms. Analysts bake in sequentially lower gRevlimid sales for all US-focused companies, like Aurobindo, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma, owing to higher pricing pressure sequentially.
On a low base (+4.7 per cent YoY in Q2FY25), Kotak Institutional Equities expects Cipla to report a 7 per cent YoY growth in domestic sales in Q2FY26 partially due to the GST hit. Within the US, the brokerage firm bakes in slightly lower gRevlimid sales due to lower pricing. This, in the backdrop of relatively flattish QoQ Lanreotide and Albuterol sales, should drive the US sales of $220 million (3 per cent lower QoQ). Overall, the brokerage firm expects Cipla's Q2FY26 sales to grow 5 per cent YoY (+6 per cent QoQ).
Choice Broking sees more upside in Cipla's stock price
Cipla has shown notable signs of strength after consolidating within a defined range and forming a series of higher highs and higher lows from its recent support levels. Currently trading around ₹1,541, the stock is exhibiting a constructive setup on the weekly chart, characterized by the formation of an ascending triangle pattern, indicating potential for an imminent breakout on the upside, Choice Broking said in its Diwali picks 2025.
The stock is facing immediate resistance near ₹1,580, and a decisive breakout above this zone could trigger further upward momentum, paving the way towards the ₹1,770–₹1,850 target range in the medium to long term. On the downside, immediate support lies near ₹1,480, where consistent accumulation has been observed. Importantly, the stock is trading above all major EMAs (20, 50, and 200), reaffirming the underlying bullish sentiment and strength in the ongoing trend.
Momentum indicators further support this constructive outlook. The RSI, currently at 52.25, reflects stability at current levels and provides room for further upside, suggesting that bullish momentum is gradually building. Based on this technical structure, we recommend initiating a buy position in Cipla at the current market price of ₹1,541, and adding on dips towards ₹1,480. On the downside, ₹1,410 would act as a strong support zone, and a breach below this level could temporarily challenge the positive setup, warranting a cautious approach, the brokerage firm said.
