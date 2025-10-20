Brokerages say 'Buy' Reliance Industries after Q2 show; check target here

Reliance Industries share price today: Oil-to-telecom congolomerate Oil-to-telecom congolomerate Reliance Industries shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, October 20, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.49 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,466.50 per share, on the back of September quarter (Q2FY26) results.

At 12:30 PM, Reliance Industries shares continued to trade 3.31 per cent higher at ₹1,463.85 apiece. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.51 per cent higher at 84,383.88 levels.

RIL Q2 show

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹18,165 crore in Q2FY26, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but down 32.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹26,994 crore in Q1FY26. The sequential decline reflects a one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore booked in Q1FY26 from the sale of listed investments.

Net sales rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.55 trillion, slightly above Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹2.49 trillion, while core Ebitda, which excludes other income and one-offs, surged 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹50,367 crore, marking the fastest growth in eight quarters. Ebitda margins expanded 80 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.4 per cent, and core Ebitda margins improved 110 basis points to 18 per cent of net sales. Operating expenses rose 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y, slightly below revenue growth, while raw material costs declined 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.06 trillion, boosting gross margins. By business segment, Reliance Jio’s digital services division was the biggest contributor to consolidated net profit growth, with Ebit rising 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,065 crore, though net profit growth was limited to 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y due to sharply higher interest expenses.

The O2C division followed, with Ebit increasing 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,560 crore, accounting for 38 per cent of the incremental growth in consolidated Ebit. Reliance Retail also contributed meaningfully, posting an 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Ebit to ₹5,269 crore, while net profit grew 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by moderate growth in interest costs. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY On Q2 numbers, Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries said, “Reliance delivered a robust performance in Q2FY26, led by strong contributions from O2C, Jio, and Retail businesses. Consolidated Ebitda growth reflects agile operations, a domestic-focused portfolio, and structural growth in the Indian economy.”

Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages are saying about RIL post Q2 results: Nuvama Nuvama highlighted three emerging growth drivers, including the ramp-up of the New Energy ecosystem with a cell facility starting next month that could add around 6 per cent to FY27 consolidated PAT, the upcoming RTC power plant in Kutch for GH2 production with potential cost reductions adding another 6 per cent to PAT, and artificial intelligence investments via a Meta JV and data centre expansion. Analysts also noted initiatives in FMCG brand building, food parks, and planned PVC expansion by end-CY26. Nuvama’s view is that Q2 Ebitda of ₹45,900 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q, was 4 per cent above estimates, supporting a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,769.

JM Financial JM Financial observed that RIL’s consolidated Ebitda of ₹45,900 crore exceeded their and consensus estimates by 1.8-3.2 per cent, driven by strong performances in Retail and Digital segments. Retail Ebitda grew 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y on revenue growth of 22-23 per cent in grocery and food & lifestyle categories, while Digital Ebitda slightly outperformed forecasts, supported by 8.3 million net subscriber additions and a higher ARPU. Capex rose sharply to ₹40,000 crore, and net debt increased marginally to ₹1,18,600 crore. JM Financial expects RIL’s multi-segment capabilities to drive a robust 15-20 per cent EPS CAGR over the next three to five years and maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,700.

Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal described the quarter as operationally in line, with consolidated Ebitda up 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45,900 crorer. Retail recovery was strong with 18–23 per cent Y-o-Y growth across categories and Ebitda growth of 17 per cent, while Digital Ebitda rose 3.5 per cent Q-o-Q with high net additions, and O2C Ebitda improved 3 per cent Q-o-Q. Consolidated PAT grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18,200 crore, though other income declined and interest costs rose. Capex surged to ₹40,000 crore, with net debt at ₹1.19 trillion. While FY26-28E Ebitda estimates remain largely unchanged, attributable PAT was revised down 3-4 per cent due to higher interest costs and lower other income. Motilal Oswal reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹1,700.

Emkay Emkay analysts stated that Reliance Industries reported a 4 per cent beat on consolidated Ebitda at ₹45,900 cror in Q2FY26, rising 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in its Retail and Other segments. Consolidated PAT stood at ₹18,200 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y and 1 per cent Q-o-Q, largely in line with estimates due to an 8 per cent Y-o-Y decline in other income and higher depreciation linked to Jio’s 5G capex. The Retail segment delivered robust growth, with revenue and Ebitda rising 19 per cent and 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹90,500 crore and ₹6,820 crore, respectively -- exceeding expectations by 9 per cent and 5 per cent. Growth was broad-based across segments, including strong traction in quick commerce. The company reiterated its positive growth outlook.