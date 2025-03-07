Home / Markets / News / DLF, Doms, KPIT: 5 stocks ideas to gift your beloved this Women's Day

Here's a trading guide for 5 stock investment ideas that can potentially generate up to 21 per cent wealth basis on technical analysis.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
This year India will be celebrating the International Women's Day as a National Event with the theme 'Viksit Bharat with Nari Shakti', thereby highlighting the significance and role of women in India's development.  "The government will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 as a national event on the theme of Developed India with Nari Shakti which would be graced by the President," said Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday.  Globally, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day to honour women's accomplishments, create awareness of gender equality and promote women empowerment. That apart, in general, men tend to gift the women in their lives on this occasion.  Here are 5 stock ideas this Women's Day.  Doms Industries  Current Price: Rs 2,755  Upside Potential: 21%  Support: Rs 2,590; Rs 2,520; Rs 2,400  Resistance: Rs 2,825, Rs 2,985 and Rs 3,060  The sharp 15 per cent rally in March thus far has made Doms Industries stock an outperformer in the calendar year 2025. The stock has now gained 5 per cent thus far this year, while the NSE Nifty has shed 5 per cent. The stock seems to have found support around its 50-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) and bounced back. On the daily scale, too, the stock is seen attempting to hold above its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) on a consistent basis. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Thus the overall bias for Doms Industries is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,400 levels, with near support seen at Rs 2,590 and Rs 2,520. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 3,335, with interim resistance likely around Rs 2,825, Rs 2,985 and Rs 3,060 levels  DLF  Current Price: Rs 663  Upside Potential: 13.1%  Support: Rs 630  Resistance: Rs 677, Rs 703 and Rs 727  The key momentum oscillators of DLF stocks have shown a positive divergence; further, the stock is seen seeking support around its super trend line on the monthly scale at Rs 630 levels. Thus, as long as this support is respected the stock may provide an interim relief, and rally towards Rs 750 levels. Interim hurdles for the stock exist at Rs 677, Rs 703 and Rs 727 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  PI Industries  Current Price: Rs 3,210  Upside Potential: 14.5%  Support: Rs 3,145; Rs 3,040; Rs 2,935  Resistance: Rs 3,268; Rs 3,360; Rs 3,450  PI Industries share was seen trading with a positive bias for the fourth straight trading session, and gained 6.5 per cent thus far in March. The stock has given a breakout above the super trend line on the daily scale. The near-term bias is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,935 levels. Near support for the stock exists at Rs 3,145 and Rs 3,040 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above the 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) hurdle which stands at Rs 3,268, for a likely rally towards Rs 3,675 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 3,360 and Rs 3,450 levels.  ALSO READ: Bank Nifty trades at crucial juncture; HDFC, ICICI Bank charts hint this  KPIT Technologies  Current Price: Rs 1,317  Upside Potential: 17%  Support: Rs 1,280; Rs 1,215  Resistance: Rs 1,358; Rs 1,410; Rs 1,445  KPIT Technologies share has also given a fresh breakout on the daily scale, backed with positive crossovers in the key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly scale. The stock can potentially surge to Rs 1,540 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,358, Rs 1,410 and Rs 1,445 levels. The bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as it trades above Rs 1,215; with near support likely around Rs 1,280 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  KNR Constructions  Current Price: Rs 222  Downside Risk: 13.5%  Support: Rs 211; Rs 200  Resistance: Rs 238; Rs 243  KNR Constructions seems an ideal contra-buy stock given the extremely oversold condition on the chart in combination with positive crossovers in key momentum oscillators. The recent lows at Rs 211 can act as a near-term support; below the key support stands at Rs 200. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to Rs 252 levels, with interim resistance likely at Rs 238 and Rs 243 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

