Here's why Brigade Enterprises share price jumped 4% in trade on March 7

Brigade Enterprises share price: Real estate player Brigade Enterprises shares were in demand on Friday, March 7, 2025, as the scrip soared as much as 3.82 per cent to hit an intraday high of 994.90 per share.

The surge in Brigade Enterprises share came after the company launched a residential project ‘Brigade Altius’ in Chennai with a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

In an exchange filing, Brigade Enterprises said, “We would like to inform you that we have launched “Brigade Altius in Chennai” a premium residential project located in Sholinganallur, in the heart of Chennai's dynamic IT corridor, spanning 6.5 acres with a total development area of 1.4 million square feet, featuring three signature towers comprising of 43 floors each. The project has a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.”

Brigade Altius, one of the tallest towers along the IT corridor, stands at an impressive height of around 143 metres, offering residents panoramic views of the city and its scenic surroundings, according to Brigade Enterprises.

The apartments are designed with complete privacy in mind, featuring no shared walls between units. The two towers are linked by a skybridge.

In addition, the project boasts over 50,000 square feet of luxurious amenities, catering to a variety of recreational needs. Residents will also enjoy access to world-class facilities and leisure spaces, all set amidst lush green surroundings, the company added.

“Our focus is on the three big South Indian markets of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Chennai is set to become our second -largest market after Bengaluru, and we aim to double our growth in the city across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality. We have developed the iconic World Trade Center Chennai and, more recently, launched Brigade Icon on Mount Road, our most premium offering. With the launch of Brigade Altius, we continue to strengthen our presence and commitment to Chennai’s growth,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers with close to four decades of expertise.

The group has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi,Trivandrum and Gift City,Gujarat with developments across Residential, Office, Retail and Hotels.

The market capitalisation of Brigade Enterprises is Rs 23,828.97 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.