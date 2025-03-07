Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts adds new stores, shares gain 3%

Shares of diversified retail player Avenue Supermarts jumped 2.61 per cent to a day's high of Rs 3,635 per share on the BSE during intraday trading on Friday, March 7, 2025. The uptick in Avenue Supermarts’ share price came on the back of the news that the company has opened 4 new stores, bringing the total number of stores to 396 as of today.

Notably, ace investor Radhakishan Damani is among the promoters of the company and holds nearly 23 per cent stake by the end of December 2024, as per the data available on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts informed in an exchange filing on March 6, 2025, that it has opened stores at Ampa Skyone Mall, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), Kamed, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), and Garden Enclave, Amritsar (Punjab).

Avenue Supermarts Limited operates a national supermarket chain under the DMart brand. The company offers a range of products, including food, non-food items, and general merchandise. DMart has expanded to 284 stores across India since its first store launch in 2002. The company’s stores are located in multiple states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Avenue Supermarts Limited was founded by Radhakishan Damani and his family. Avenue Supermarts' market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,35,200.96 crore on the BSE as of March 7, 2025. The diversified retail player is a constituent of the BSE 100 index.

Avenue Supermarts shares were quoted at their 52-week high of Rs 5,484 per share on September 24, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 3,337.10 per share on March 3, 2025, on the BSE.

The company's shares have dropped 32 per cent in the last six months and nearly 8 per cent in the last one year. However, for the year-to-date, Avenue Supermarts' share price has advanced nearly 2 per cent.

At around 12:49 PM on Friday, Avenue Supermarts’ shares were quoted at Rs 3,607.70, up 1.84 per cent from their previous close of Rs 3,542.50 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 0.52 million equity shares of Avenue Supermarts, estimated to be worth Rs 173 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.