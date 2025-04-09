DLF, Sobha: Realty stocks down up to 50% this year; time to buy or wait?

The Nifty Realty index was down over 1 per cent in late noon trades on Wednesday even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered its second straight 25 basis points rate cut today.
At the RBI policy outcome meeting, the Governor Sanjay Malhotra
on Wednesday announced that the RBI-appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent. Earlier in February, the RBI lowered interest rates by 25 basis points.
Further, the RBI-led MPC has shifted its stance from 'neutral' to 'accommodative' stance with an aim of supporting economic growth.
However, given the present pale of gloom owing to Trump tariff war, the realty index continued to languish in the negative zone. The Nifty Realty index so far this year has declined around 25 per cent as against 5.3 per cent decline in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index.
Among individual realty stocks, Anant Raj has taken a massive hit, and plunged up to 51 per cent thus far in 2025. Prestige Estates and Oberoi Realty have cracked over 35 per cent each. Godrej Properties, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises and DLF have declined in the range of 25 - 30 per cent.
Given the sharp fall, most of the realty stocks are seen trading below the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) - a key long-term moving average as per the technical charts.
Here's a technical outlook on the Nifty Realty index and 5 stocks from the sector. Nifty Realty
Current Level: 787
Downside Risk: 18.7%
Support: 735; 700; 685
Resistance: 835
The Nifty Realty index is seen testing its super trend line support on the monthly scale after December 2020. The key support stands at 755 levels. Meanwhile, the index is seen trading with a negative bias on the daily and weekly charts. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
The weekly chart, in particular, suggests that the index seems on course to test the 200-Weekly Moving Average (200-WMA) at 640 levels. Interim support can be anticipated around 735, 700 and 685 levels. On the positive front, the index will need to break and trade consistently above 835 levels to revive the sentiment at the counter. DLF
Current Price: ₹ 621
Downside Risk: 14.7%
Support: ₹ 575; ₹ 550
Resistance: ₹ 725
DLF at present trades below the monthly super trend line which stands at ₹ 630; a monthly close below the same can potentially trigger a slide towards ₹ 530 levels - wherein stands the 50-MMA. Similarly, the weekly chart hints towards a likely dip towards the 200-WMA at ₹ 545 levels. Interim support for the stock can be expected at ₹ 575 and ₹ 550 levels. The bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹ 725. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Current Price: ₹ 1,140
Downside Risk: 24.6%
Support: ₹ 1,190; ₹ 910
Resistance: ₹ 1,370; ₹ 1,450
Sobha stock is seen trading below its 20-MMA for the third straight month this April. The stock looks fairly weak on charts, and seems to be on course to test the 200-WMA support at ₹ 910 levels; below which a slide towards ₹ 860 levels cannot be ruled out. Interim support can be anticipated around ₹ 1,190. The 20-MMA stands at ₹ 1,370, while the overall bias is expected to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹ 1,450. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Current Price: ₹ 1,085
Downside Risk: 22.6%
Support: ₹ 1,016; ₹ 970; ₹ 920
Resistance: ₹ 1,240
Prestige Estates is also trading below its 20-MMA for the third straight month. The stock seems on course to test the monthly super trend line support, which stands at ₹ 920; below which a dip towards ₹ 840 seems likely. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 1,016 and ₹ 970 levels. For the sentiment to revive at the counter, the stock will need to break and trade consistently above ₹ 1,240 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Current Price: ₹ 1,494
Upside Potential: 13.7%
Support: ₹ 1,450; 1,350
Resistance: ₹ 1,555; ₹ 1,700
Oberoi Realty is trading below its 20-MMA, which stands at ₹ 1,555; and testing support at the 100-WMA at ₹ 1,450 levels. Chart shows that in case the stock breaks the ₹ 1,450 support, it can slide to 1,290 levels. Interim support can be seen at ₹ 1,350 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹ 1,700 for a change in mood. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The Phoenix Mills
Current Price: ₹ 1,500
Downside Risk: 20%
Support: ₹ 1,470; ₹ 1,407
Resistance: ₹ 1,725
Phoenix Mills stock is seen quoting below its 20-MMA for the first time since July 2021. The 20-MMA stands at ₹ 1,525; above the key hurdle stands at ₹ 1,725. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹ 1,470 and ₹ 1,407 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a slide towards ₹ 1,200. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART