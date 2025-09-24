Dolly Khanna portfolio: Smallcap sugar stock Zuari Industries zooms 20%

Zuari Industries share price today

Shares of Zuari Industries zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹376.05 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak market.

The stock price of the small-cap sugar company had hit a 52-week high of ₹381.65 on October 10, 2024. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold.

A combined 6.23 million equity shares representing 20.92 per cent of the total equity of Zuari Industries have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for nearly a combined 380,000 equity shares, the exchange's data shows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 81,758 at 02:53 PM.

Zuari clarifies on volume surge Zuari Industries said the movement in the share price/volume appears purely market-driven. The company said that as of the date, the company does not have any information/announcement, which may, in its opinion, have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the security of the company and which needs to be intimated to the Stock Exchanges. Dolly Khanna owns 1.65% stake in Zuari Industries As of June 30, 2025, investor Dolly Khanna owned 1.65 per cent stake or 490,624 equity shares in Zuari Industries, the shareholding pattern data shows. "We would like to submit that the company is regularly informing all the events, information, etc. that may have a bearing on the operation/performance of the company, which includes all price-sensitive information, etc., to the Stock Exchanges," the company said.

Zuari Industries overview, outlook Zuari Industries’ primary business activity includes the acquisition and development of land, the extraction and sale of sugar and other allied products from sugarcane. The company is also engaged in the generation & export of power by utilising bagasse and the manufacture & sale of ethanol by utilising molasses. Zuari Industries said in its FY25 annual report that the outlook for the Indian sugar industry in the sugar season (SS 2025–26) is positive, with production projected to rebound and exceed 35 million tonnes. This anticipated growth is underpinned by a favourable southwest monsoon in 2025 across key sugarcane-growing states and a likely recovery in planted area.