Dolly Khanna portfolio: Smallcap sugar stock Zuari Industries zooms 20%

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Zuari Industries share price today
Shares of Zuari Industries zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit at ₹376.05 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak market.
The stock price of the small-cap sugar company had hit a 52-week high of ₹381.65 on October 10, 2024. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold.
A combined 6.23 million equity shares representing 20.92 per cent of the total equity of Zuari Industries have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for nearly a combined 380,000 equity shares, the exchange's data shows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 81,758 at 02:53 PM.
Zuari clarifies on volume surge
Zuari Industries said the movement in the share price/volume appears purely market-driven. The company said that as of the date, the company does not have any information/announcement, which may, in its opinion, have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the security of the company and which needs to be intimated to the Stock Exchanges.
"We would like to submit that the company is regularly informing all the events, information, etc. that may have a bearing on the operation/performance of the company, which includes all price-sensitive information, etc., to the Stock Exchanges," the company said.
Dolly Khanna owns 1.65% stake in Zuari Industries
As of June 30, 2025, investor Dolly Khanna owned 1.65 per cent stake or 490,624 equity shares in Zuari Industries, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Zuari Industries overview, outlook
Zuari Industries’ primary business activity includes the acquisition and development of land, the extraction and sale of sugar and other allied products from sugarcane. The company is also engaged in the generation & export of power by utilising bagasse and the manufacture & sale of ethanol by utilising molasses.
Zuari Industries said in its FY25 annual report that the outlook for the Indian sugar industry in the sugar season (SS 2025–26) is positive, with production projected to rebound and exceed 35 million tonnes. This anticipated growth is underpinned by a favourable southwest monsoon in 2025 across key sugarcane-growing states and a likely recovery in planted area.
In Maharashtra and Karnataka, timely rainfall has driven a sharp increase in sugarcane sowing, positioning these states for a strong and timely crushing season commencing in October 2025. In Uttar Pradesh and other northern regions, the ongoing varietal replacement programme is progressing well, supporting expectations of higher cane yields and improved sugar recovery rates.
Meanwhile, India’s ethanol market remains on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the nationwide Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) Programme, supportive policies, and capacity expansion.
The industry outlook remains highly favourable, supported by the Government’s accelerated target of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol (E20) by 2025–26, advanced from the earlier 2030 goal. Blending levels have grown from 10 per cent in 2022 to nearly 19 per cent in 2025, underpinned by policy measures promoting feedstock diversification, assured pricing, and subsidies for ethanol production from molasses, grains, and agricultural residues, the company said.
