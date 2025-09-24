Duro Capital hits first close of ₹200 crore on maiden India AIF offering

Investment management firm Duro Capital on Wednesday announced the first close of its maiden Indian fund, raising over ₹200 crore.

The firm, which has previously invested in Indian equities only through its global funds, has now set up an onshore vehicle for the first time. The Duro Opportunities Fund, a Category III alternative investment fund (AIF) registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), was launched in July this year.

The fund is targeting an initial raise of at least ₹1,000 crore from select Indian family offices. It will invest in publicly traded companies with an agnostic approach to market capitalisation and sector, building a concentrated portfolio of 20–25 firms.