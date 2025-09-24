Duro Capital hits first close of ₹200 crore on maiden India AIF offering

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Investment management firm Duro Capital on Wednesday announced the first close of its maiden Indian fund, raising over ₹200 crore.
The firm, which has previously invested in Indian equities only through its global funds, has now set up an onshore vehicle for the first time. The Duro Opportunities Fund, a Category III alternative investment fund (AIF) registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), was launched in July this year.
The fund is targeting an initial raise of at least ₹1,000 crore from select Indian family offices. It will invest in publicly traded companies with an agnostic approach to market capitalisation and sector, building a concentrated portfolio of 20–25 firms.
“At Duro Capital, we use a time-tested, three-pillar investment framework along with a rigorous process which ensures that every opportunity is evaluated with consistency and depth. This disciplined approach minimises errors, curbs the temptation to chase ‘flavour-of-the-day’ ideas, and keeps the entire team focused on our singular objective of owning businesses capable of compounding earnings at nearly 25 per cent over our fund’s holding period,” said Nishchay Goel, founder and chief investment officer, Duro Capital.
Goel added that over the past 15 years, the firm has managed foreign institutional capital in Indian equity markets with strong results. “We have a significant part of our own capital invested alongside investors and a fee structure that rewards us only when we generate attractive returns for our investors, ensuring complete alignment,” he said.
