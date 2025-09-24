Dolly Khanna portfolio: Stock of broking firm up 72% in 1 week. Do you own?
Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services hit an all-time high of ₹409.90, as they soared 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday tradeSI Reporter Mumbai
Emkay Global share price today
The market price of the stock broking firm extended its rally into a fifth straight trading day. Further, in the past one week, Emkay Global Financial Services has zoomed 72 per cent as compared to 1.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex
.
At 10:56 AM, the stock was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹392.35 as against 0.44 per cent fall in the benchmark index. A combined 2.75 million equity shares, representing 10.8 per cent of total equity of Emkay Global Financial Services, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.
Dolly Khanna owns 2.75 per cent stake in Emkay Global
As on June 30, 2025, ace investor Dolly Khanna owned 2.75 per cent stake or 699,894 equity shares in Emkay Global Financial Services, as per the shareholding pattern data.
Kirti Doshi acquires 21 per cent stake in Emkay Global
Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities Pvt Ltd, acquired a 21 per cent stake in Emkay Global Financial Services.
The investment forms part of a total capital infusion of ₹227.5 crore, which also includes additional equity investment from existing promoters Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The company said the funds will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth initiatives.
Doshi, who has over four decades of experience in capital markets, is expected to provide strategic insight and operational expertise.
The company said the fresh capital will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth ambitions. Doshi's involvement is expected to bring strategic insights, operational expertise, and governance focus to Emkay Global as it looks to expand and innovate further, the company said.
With this infusion of capital and leadership strength, Emkay Global is well-positioned to expand its offerings, strengthen institutional equities, investment banking, wealth management and asset management franchises, and reinforce its reputation as a partner of choice in Indian capital markets, the company said.
Icra's view on Emkay Global
While Emkay's revenues will remain exposed to the vagaries of capital markets and the evolving regulatory environment, the traction in the wealth/asset management and distribution businesses is likely to provide some stability to its revenue and profitability over the medium term, according to rating agency Icra.
While Emkay is working on a broad pipeline of merchant banking deals with strong fee potential, sustained profitability will depend on timely and consistent execution, particularly in light of the elevated cost structure. Icra notes the early signs of recovery in cash broking volumes observed across the industry in Q1 FY2026. As Emkay derives a significant portion of its brokerage from the cash segment, sustained trading volumes in this space are expected to augur well for its performance, Icra said in a rating rationale.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices