Dolly Khanna portfolio: Stock of broking firm up 72% in 1 week. Do you own?

Emkay Global share price today

Emkay Global Financial Services shares hit an all-time high of ₹409.90 as they soared 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market.

The market price of the stock broking firm extended its rally into a fifth straight trading day. Further, in the past one week, Emkay Global Financial Services has zoomed 72 per cent as compared to 1.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex

At 10:56 AM, the stock was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹392.35 as against 0.44 per cent fall in the benchmark index. A combined 2.75 million equity shares, representing 10.8 per cent of total equity of Emkay Global Financial Services, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

Dolly Khanna owns 2.75 per cent stake in Emkay Global As on June 30, 2025, ace investor Dolly Khanna owned 2.75 per cent stake or 699,894 equity shares in Emkay Global Financial Services, as per the shareholding pattern data. Kirti Doshi acquires 21 per cent stake in Emkay Global Kirti Doshi, through his family-controlled entity Antique Securities Pvt Ltd, acquired a 21 per cent stake in Emkay Global Financial Services. The investment forms part of a total capital infusion of ₹227.5 crore, which also includes additional equity investment from existing promoters Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia. The company said the funds will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth initiatives.

Doshi, who has over four decades of experience in capital markets, is expected to provide strategic insight and operational expertise. The company said the fresh capital will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth ambitions. Doshi's involvement is expected to bring strategic insights, operational expertise, and governance focus to Emkay Global as it looks to expand and innovate further, the company said. With this infusion of capital and leadership strength, Emkay Global is well-positioned to expand its offerings, strengthen institutional equities, investment banking, wealth management and asset management franchises, and reinforce its reputation as a partner of choice in Indian capital markets, the company said.