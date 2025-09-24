Home / Markets / News / Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand?

Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand?

Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Prime Focus shares have gained 40 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 3 per cent

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Focus shares rose 4.1 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹203.7 per share. At 10:32 AM, Prime Focus’ share price was trading 3.89 per cent higher at ₹203.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 81,852.23.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,297.92 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹203.7 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹85.
 
Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Prime Focus shares have gained 40 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s rise of 3 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Prime Focus shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the issuance of over 18.79 crore new equity shares at ₹120 each (including a premium) to various allottees, including a promoter group entity (A2R Holdings) and several non-promoter investors. This increases the company's paid-up equity share capital.
 
“We would like to inform you that the board of the company on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, approved and allotted 18,79,40,531 (Eighteen Crores Seventy Nine Lakhs Forty Thousand Five Hundred Thirty One) fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of INR 1/- each (“Equity Shares”) at an issue price of INR 120/- (including premium of INR 119/-) on a preferential basis through circular resolution to the following allottees in this tranche,” the filling read. 
 
As a result of this share allotment, the company’s shares have increased from ₹58,75,59,017 (58,75,59,017 shares of ₹1 each) to ₹ 77,54,99,548 (77,54,99,548 shares of ₹1 each).  ALSO READ: Dilip Buildcon shares gain 5% as JV secures ₹1,115-crore contract 
Consequent to the above preferential allotment through share swap as detailed above, Prime Focus has acquired a total of 12.53 per cent in DNEG (directly). In addition, after shareholder approval, its subsidiary PF World Ltd purchased a further 1.03 per cent stake in DNEG from A2R Holdings (a promoter group entity) on September 23, 2025. As a result, Prime Focus’ overall stake in DNEG has risen to 88.28 per cent.
 
Prime Focus has established its niche globally as a premier one-stop destination for post-production services. Its offerings include innovative solutions in post-production, creativity, and technology. With an unwavering focus on becoming a prominent independent service provider, Prime Focus relentlessly strived to strengthen its brand equity and achieve global expansion through a strategic approach focused on acquiring key businesses.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty below 25,100; IT, financials drag; PBSs shine

Goldman Sachs, Nomura bet big on this ₹1,250-cr IPO; should you do it too?

Wheels India surges 13% in weak market; what's driving auto parts stock?

Premium

More than 60% of top BSE 500 stocks trading 20% below their peaks

Sri Lotus Developers stock price today: Up 6% on Motilal Oswal 'Buy' rating

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story