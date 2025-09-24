Market outlook: HSBC upgrades India to overweight; Kotak sees limited gains

Analysts at HSBC led by Herald van der Linde, their head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific region, have upgraded Indian stock markets to ‘overweight’ rating from ‘neutral’ earlier.

While earnings growth expectations can fall a little further from here on, Linde believes Indian market’s valuations are no longer a concern. Government policy, he believes, is becoming a positive factor for equities, even as most foreign funds are lightly positioned.

“We think Indian equities now look attractive on a regional basis and upgrade the market to overweight (from neutral). As in China, US tariffs will have little impact on the profits of most listed companies. In stark contrast to the crowded trades in Korea and Taiwan, India is Asia's quiet corner,” Linde wrote in a recent note.

Within the Asian region, HSBC believes investors prefer to play the artificial intelligence (AI) theme in Japan, Korea, Taiwan markets, which have now become crowded trades. “Valuations have run up and in Japan, the weaker Yen has also supported equities. Corporate governance is a positive long-term theme in Japan and Korea, but it won't carry markets on its own. After the recent run-up in equities, we downgraded Korea to underweight in mid-August,” the HSBC note said. China, however, still remains on investor’s radar despite elevated valuations. With (Chinese) retail investors sitting on $22 trillion in cash, some of which is gradually being re-allocated to stocks, HSBC expects Chinese equities to grind slowly higher.

“After the rally in H-shares – mainland Chinese investors have added a staggering $140 billion, more than double the annual average of $60 billion in the last three years – to their portfolio of stocks listed in Hong Kong this year, we think it's time to build exposure to A-shares alongside H-shares,” Linde wrote. At the bourses, meanwhile, the Nifty 50 has gained around 6.5 per cent thus far in calendar year 2025 (CY) and outrun the Nifty 500 (up 4.2 per cent), Nifty Smallcap 250 (down 2.8 per cent) and Nifty Microcap 250 (down 4.1 per cent) during this period, ACE Equity data shows.