Domestic funds' stake in this stock up over 2900% in FY25; check full list

Lloyds Metals: Top Performer with 2915% Stake Increase

PTC Industries: Stake up by 1100%

Focus on mid, smallcaps

Stock Market Surge: Deepak Fertilisers and Mazagon Dock Shine

Domestic funds, a combination of mutual funds and insurance companies, have hiked their stake in select stocks by as much as 3000 per cent in the current fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), data from ACE equity shows.Topping the list is Lloyds Metals, where the domestic funds' stake has gained a whopping 2,915 per cent thus far in FY25. In the 9-month period of FY25, DIIs have net bought around 8.5 million shares of Lloyds Metals, thus taking their stake in the company up from 0.06 per cent to 1.67 per cent.Similarly, domestic funds have increased stake in PTC Industries by almost 1,100 per cent. DIIs now hold 4.84 per cent in the firm as against 0.42 per cent at the start of the fiscal year, data shows.In December, PTC Industries announced the completion of its acquisition of Trac Precision Solutions Ltd. (Trac). Analysts believe Trac’s advanced machining technology is likely to complement PTC’s capabilities in titanium and superalloys castings."PTC would be able to offer complete solutions to its customers while exercising full control over the manufacturing process of complex castings, including aerofoils. Further, we believe that the acquisition plugs a critical gap in engine-manufacturing technology in India, which may have a profound impact on the indigenisation drive. We maintain BUY with a DCF-based target price of Rs 20,070," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities in a recent note.Meanwhile, DIIs doubled their shareholding, in terms of absolute number of shares held, in another 44 out of the Nifty 500 companies in the last nine months.Prominent among these are Dr. Reddy's (up 541 per cent), PNB Housing Finance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Varun Beverages, Canara Bank, NMDC, Patanjali Foods, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Fertilisers, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, Nuvama Wealth, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Honasa Consumer and BPCL.Meanwhile on the bourses, Deepak Fertilisers and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have gained ground during this period, rallying over 150 per cent thus far in FY25. BSE Ltd, Lloyds Metals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Paytm have doubled investor's money and surged over 100 per cent.DIIs have been net buyers in Indian equities for 18 consecutive months with the net purchase totalling Rs 7.06 trillion, shows data. Thus far in fiscal 2024-2025 (FY25), they have bought stocks worth Rs 5.01 trillion. This amount is 2.4 times or 142 per cent higher when compared to their net purchases worth Rs 2.07 trillion in FY24.On the other hand, FIIs have offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 3.4 trillion thus far in FY25, and were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 14,193.60 crore in FY24.While domestic investors are likely to continue putting in money in Indian stocks, the FII flows, analysts believe, are likely to take time to come back to Indian shores with 'animal spirits.'From a market standpoint, said Vaibhav Sanghavi, chief executive officer at, ASK Hedge Solutions, corporate earnings over time will eventually determine the returns one can expect."We will have to wait for FPI flows to come back as the general realignment of flows is likely to be skewed towards the US. Within this turbulent period, DII support will help pass this phase," he said.