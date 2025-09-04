Don't miss out on these 2 stocks, say analysts at MOFSL; details inside

Recently Nykaa stock had given a breakout on the weekly charts with high volumes. In last few days the stock gradually moved higher and showed relative strength when the markets were correcting.

If we look at recent past, Glenmark Pharma’s stock prices rallied significantly with a gap up opening on July 11 on news of its units cancer licensing deal with AbbVie.