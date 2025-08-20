Home / Markets / News / Dr. Lal Path Labs rises 3% on adopting new AI cancer diagnostic tool

Dr. Lal Path Labs rises 3% on adopting new AI cancer diagnostic tool

Dr. Lal Path Labs shares rose 3.2 per cent on Wednesday, after it became the first laboratory in the country to adopt a deep learning-based AI module to detect lymph node metastas

Dr Lal Pathlabs
Dr. Lal Path Labs shares climb 3 per cent on AI Cancer Detection module
SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Dr. Lal Path Labs share price today:

Dr. Lal Path Labs shares rose 3.2 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹3496.75 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after Dr. Lal Path Labs became the first laboratory in the country to adopt a deep learning-based AI module to detect cancer.

 
At 11:37 AM, Dr. Lal Path Labs share price was trading 1.96 per cent higher at ₹3454.3 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.14 per cent higher at 81,756.74.

Dr. Lal Path Labs AI cancer detection

Dr. Lal Path Labs became the first laboratory in the country to adopt a deep learning-based AI module to detect lymph node metastasis, including micrometastasis, in cancer cases. This technology, validated in collaboration with Qritive, was showcased at USCAP 2025, one of the world’s leading pathology conferences.
 
Detecting micrometastases—tiny clusters of cancer cells in lymph nodes—usually takes a lot of time and special tests. The AI tool QiAI Lymph Node Dx changes that by using deep learning to quickly and accurately spot cancer cells on digital slides. Adding this technology to regular medical practice makes diagnosing cancer faster and more reliable.
 
Accurate identification of cancer spread to lymph nodes is vital in determining the stage and treatment path for patients. If the spread of cancer to the lymph nodes is left undetected, it can allow the disease to progress to later stages, increasing the risk of metastasis to distant organs and significantly reducing survival rates. Therefore, the identification of occult metastases in patients with early-stage cancer could have a substantial clinical impact on treatment planning and optimal therapy for patients with cancer.
 
The AI system was tested on digital slides from breast, colon, stomach, and esophageal cancer cases. It accurately detected single-cell and micrometastases that had been missed during manual reviews. These results were later validated through immunohistochemistry (IHC), confirming the system’s reliability, according to the filing. 

About Dr. Lal Path Labs

Dr. Lal Path Labs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. Through its integrated, nationwide network, the Company offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis, and the prevention, monitoring, and treatment of disease and other health conditions. As of March 31, 2025, the company has 298 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi, Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai).
 

Topics :Dr Lal PathLabsBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

