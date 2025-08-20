Breakout stock: Ola Electric shares sprint 23% in 2 days on volume surge

Ola Electric share price today

In a dramatic turnaround in their market moves, Ola Electric shares have been moving higher on the bourses over the past two days, aided by heavy volumes.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The stock of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer zoomed 14.5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on Wednesday, adding on to the 8.7-per cent stock rally seen on Tuesday. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 143 points (0.21 per cent) at 10:45 AM.

Ola Electric volume surge

Till the time of writing this report, roughly 36 million shares had changed hands on the BSE as against a two-week average of 12.9 million shares.

Combined with the volume on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 520.3 million shares have changed hands on the Ola counter so far in the session. Notably, 580 million shares of Ola Electric changed hands on the bourses on Tuesday, the highest in a month. NSE’s bulk deal data shows that Graviton Research Capital LLP bought 3,20,44,542 (32.04 million) Ola shares at a price of ₹44.13 per share and sold 3,20,38,456 (32.03 million) shares at a price of ₹44.16 per share on Tuesday. ALSO READ | Servotech Renewable stock jumps 7% on solar power order Ola Electric News: Bharat Cell update On the business front, Ola Electric informed its shareholders on August 16 that the company's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat cell has gone live in its 'Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh' and 'S1 Pro+' models, with deliveries beginning September 2025. Similarly, Hrti Private Ltd bought 3,56,98,031 (35.69 million) shares at a price of ₹44.26 per share and sold 2,77,29,731 (27.72 million) shares of Ola Electric at a price of ₹44.15 per share yesterday.

Separately, Ola said it has successfully manufactured Ferrite motor, which is free of rare earth magnets, and will help the company counter the supply disruption. Ola also its inhouse motor based on modular Gen 4 platform which delivers 76 per cent increase in peak power, 25 per cent reduction in weight, 15 per cent increase in energy efficiency, and 41 per cent reduction in cost over our Gen 1 platform. "The Gen 4 platform would also support future Bharat Cell form factors, and would be powered by IPM (Internal permanent magnet), FeSynRM (Ferrite Magnet Synchronous Reluctance Motors) and Magnetless motors. It would be AI-powered and MoveOS enabled. With the roll-out of Gen 4, we expect our margins to improve further over FY27," Ola Electric said.

Should you buy Ola Electric shares now? According to analysts at Systematix Group, Ola Electric shares have given a decisive bullish breakout above ₹44.8 per share levels, backed by a strong price action and above-average volumes. This, the brokerage said, suggests a “start of a fresh upward trend”. "The stock not only closed above its 20-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on Tuesday, confirming a positive shift in the short-to-medium term outlook, but has demonstrated resilience by defending the crucial support zone of ₹39.80-₹40.80 levels," it said in a note on Wednesday. The brokerage believes the rebound in Ola Electric shares has paved for a ‘higher high-higher low’ formation on technical charts, reinforcing strength in the ongoing momentum.

Moreover, the stock has broken out of the upper end of the Bollinger Band, indicating a volatility expansion on the upside and "generating a fresh buy signal". From a fundamental perspective, however, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities maintained their ‘Sell’ rating on Ola Electric shares based on the company’s June 2025 quarter results. In Q1FY26, Ola Electric reported sales of ₹830 crore, down 50 per cent year-on-year, but higher by 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The sequential jump was driven by higher deliveries in the quarter, which stood at 68,000 units. "This structure creates the best risk-reward ratio. Investors can buy Ola Electric shares in the cash market at ₹44.90-₹43 zone, with a strict stop loss of ₹40. The near-term targets are ₹49.80-₹55," Systematix Group said.

Registrations during the quarter, meanwhile, were around 60,000 units. Ebitda loss, however, was ₹240 crore with Ebitda margin of (-)29 per cent in Q1FY26 versus (-)114 per cent in Q4FY25. Ola Electric reported net loss of ₹430 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹350 crore in Q1FY25. That apart, Ola Electric’s market share declined to 19 per cent in June 2025 from 46 per cent in June 2024 driven by negative brand equity due to servicing-related issues, and heightened competitive intensity across distribution, product, and pricing. The company has also faced issues with deliveries, with a significant backlog of more than 7,000 registrations from Q4FY25, which were delivered and recognised in Q1FY26.

Given this, though the company has guided for sales of 325,000-375,000 units in FY26, analysts at Kotak believe the company will find it difficult to reach its volume targets. The brokerage bakes in 310,000 units in FY26. "We have cut our FY26-28 volume assumptions to the tune of 12-16 per cent, given lower growth assumptions for the EV 2W industry and sustained below expected volume offtake performance. An increase in competitive intensity will continue to weigh on the company’s market share," it said in its post Q1 results review report. The brokerage maintained ‘Sell’ rating with an unchanged share price target of ₹30.