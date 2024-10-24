Dr Lal PathLabs up 4% on strong September qtr results; more details here

Dr Lal PathLabs share price: Share of healthcare service provider Dr Lal PathLabs rose up to 3.84 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,377.65 per share on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

However, at 10:02 AM, shares were off highs and were trading 2.35 per cent lower at Rs 3,176.20 per share.

The uptick in Dr Lal PathLabs’s share price came on the back of a healthy September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) earnings.

The company’s net profit rose a little over 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 130.8 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 110 crore in the September quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24).

Dr Lal PathLabs’ revenue soared 9.8 per cent annually to Rs 660.2 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 601.3 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 13.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 202.5 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 178 crore in Q2FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 30.7 per cent in Q2FY25, as against 29.6 per cent in Q2FY24.

The company also declared the second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25.

Dr Lal PathLabs is among the leading providers of diagnostic and healthcare testing services in India. With an extensive nationwide network, the company offers a wide array of diagnostic tests and related services that support core testing, patient diagnosis, and the prevention, monitoring, and treatment of various health conditions.

Until March 31, 2024, Dr Lal PathLabs operated 280 clinical laboratories, including a National Reference Laboratory in Delhi and Regional Reference Laboratories in Kolkata, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

The company also boasts 5,762 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 11,619 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its clientele includes individual patients, hospitals, healthcare providers, and corporate customers.

The market capitalisation of Dr Lal PathLabs is Rs 26,163.34, according to BSE.