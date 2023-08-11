Home / Markets / News / Nine companies filed for IPOs in July, the highest since March 2023

Nine companies filed for IPOs in July, the highest since March 2023

Only five companies launched their IPOs in the first five months of 2023

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nine companies filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) in July, the highest since March 2023. The optimism in companies to tap into the public market has come from the recovery of equity markets from March lows and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

DRHP is a preliminary prospectus filed before an initial public offering (IPO) containing key details such as the number of shares offered, financial results, and risk factors.

Those who filed their offer documents in July include National Securities Depository (NSDL), Muthoot Microfin, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Suraj Estate Developers. Some of them have refiled with reduced issues after gauging the market feedback. After hitting record high late last year, the benchmark indices plunged as much as 10 per cent between December and March.

Only five companies launched their IPOs in the first five months of 2023. However, the recovery since March has given a fillip to new filings. Bankers said the filing shows the confidence issuing companies have in the current market, given the performance of the secondary market, and the performance of IPOs both in terms of subscription and post-listing gains. More companies are likely to file their offer documents in the coming months.


Also Read

Benchmark indices snap eight-day losing streak; Sensex gains 449 points

Benchmark indices end at six-month high ahead of RBI rate decision

BSE market capitalisation at new high after benchmark indices gain

'BSE Manufacturing Index will outgrow benchmark indices for next few years'

Banking, FMCG stocks drag benchmark indices to third straight weekly loss

India's foreign exchange reserve fall for the third consecutive week

Sebi posts new norm for exit option window period for change in AMC control

Sebi amends rules; enhances disclosure requirements for certain FPIs

Mutual fund M&As: Sebi issues new 'free exit' timelines for investors

Banking, FMCG stocks drag benchmark indices to third straight weekly loss

Topics :Equity marketsbenchmark indices

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story