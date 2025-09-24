L&T rises on inking pact with BEL for 5th Gen fighter aircraft programme

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T, said: “The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities. We are honoured to be working with BEL to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force. Both the organisations are leaders in our respective domains and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies.”

Under the pact, the consortium will respond to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s Expression of Interest (EoI) in the coming weeks. The partnership combines L&T’s capabilities in defence and aerospace platforms with BEL’s strength in defence electronics to contribute to India’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft initiative.