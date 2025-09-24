Atlanta Electricals IPO sees strong NII interest; retail, QIBs close behind

Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 3 subscription status: Non-institutional investors (NIIs) are leading the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of transformer manufacturing company, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) are leading the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of transformer manufacturing company, Atlanta Electricals , on the final day of its subscription period. Retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are also closely following.

The public offering, which opened for subscription on Monday, September 22, 2025, has received bids for 6,33,32,320 equity shares against 65,38,439 shares on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 9.69 times, till 12:55 PM on Wednesday, September 24, showed the NSE data.

NIIs have oversubscribed their reserved category by 23.56 times, retail investors at 6.05 times, and QIBs at 5.83 times.

Atlanta Electricals IPO grey market premium (GMP) The favorable sentiment extended to the grey markets too, where the unlisted shares of Atlanta Electricals were commanding a decent premium on Wednesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Atlanta Electricals shares were trading at around ₹878 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹124 or 16.45 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Atlanta Electricals IPO review Brokerages have given broadly favorable reviews for the Atlanta Electricals IPO. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research Team have recommended that investors subscribe to the Atlanta Electricals IPO for the long term, while those at Geojit have assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the public issue. READ MORE

Atlanta Electricals IPO details The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.3 million shares estimated to be worth ₹287.34 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 3.8 million equity shares worth ₹287.34 crore. The issue is offered at a price band of ₹718-₹754 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 98 shares of the Atlanta Electricals IPO and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,326 to bid for one lot of the Atlanta Electricals IPO , and a maximum of 13 lots (1,274 shares) with an investment amount of ₹1,86,238.

As the issue closes today, the allotment for Atlanta Electricals IPO shares is slated to be finalised on Thursday, September 25. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 26. Shares of Atlanta Electricals are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29. Atlanta Electricals will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as it will be given to selling shareholders. The company, however, will use the proceeds for repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.