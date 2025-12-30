E to E Transportation IPO shines on Day 3; 200x subscription, 83% GMP

Railway sector-based infrastructure company, E to E Transportation Infrastructure , has received an overwhelming response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to close for subscription today, December 30. Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹84.22 crore from the markets.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public offering has been oversubscribed by a massive 210.50 times as of 11:14 AM on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for ₹2,600-cr IPO The favourable sentiment extended to the grey markets as well, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of E to E Transportation Infrastructure were trading at ₹319 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹145 per share, or 83.33% over the upper end of the issue price of ₹174 per share.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, valued at ₹84.22 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹164 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples of 800 shares thereafter. Accordingly, a retail investor would need ₹2,78,400 to bid for the minimum 1,600 shares. ALSO READ | Shyam Dhani IPO shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME With the three-day subscription window for bids concluding today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Successful allottees can expect the company’s shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Thursday, January 1, 2026.